Monetha Hits Market Cap of $3.10 Million (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Monetha has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $370,892.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Monetha alerts:

About Monetha

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

