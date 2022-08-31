MoneySwap (MSWAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $186,983.00

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One MoneySwap coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoneySwap has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. MoneySwap has a total market cap of $932,948.19 and $186,983.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MoneySwap Coin Profile

MoneySwap’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 coins. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap.

MoneySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoneySwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoneySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

