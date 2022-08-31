Monolith Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. Monolith has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

