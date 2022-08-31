Moon Nation Game (MNG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $905,007.00

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Moon Nation Game has a market cap of $2.84 million and $905,007.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moon Nation Game coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Moon Nation Game Profile

Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0.

