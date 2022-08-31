Moonriver Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.98 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $63.94 million and $4.98 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.29 or 0.00061128 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00431601 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00823762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.
Moonriver Coin Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,450,615 coins and its circulating supply is 5,203,664 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
