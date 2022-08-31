mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,788.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.07 million and $21,788.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,961.37 or 0.99929078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058429 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024245 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

