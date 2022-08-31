My DeFi Pet Market Cap Hits $1.59 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00440969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00820689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015384 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

