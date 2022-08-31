Nabox Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Nabox has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $606,819.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nabox has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00433456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00826645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,988,291,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.

