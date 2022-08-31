NAFTY (NAFTY) Price Up 80% This Week

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar. One NAFTY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAFTY has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.

NAFTY Profile

NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.

Buying and Selling NAFTY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAFTY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAFTY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAFTY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

