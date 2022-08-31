Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $14.83 million and $4,400.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.00576485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00259096 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018296 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003346 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.