Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $65.00. The company traded as low as $60.09 and last traded at $60.34, with a volume of 2770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $63.00 to $67.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,908 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after buying an additional 629,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,880,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

