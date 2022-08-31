Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $65.00. The company traded as low as $60.09 and last traded at $60.34, with a volume of 2770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $63.00 to $67.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,908 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after buying an additional 629,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,880,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

