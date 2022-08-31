Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 14,308 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,713,000 after purchasing an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after buying an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,821,000 after buying an additional 167,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after buying an additional 152,859 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 233,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 100,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

