Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 22,960 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $22,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,798,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terminix Global stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

