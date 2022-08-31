Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 54,083 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

