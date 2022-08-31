Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 67,873 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,873 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $20,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2,279.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,535.38.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.7 %

FERG opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average is $126.80. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.