Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $24,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,189,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.