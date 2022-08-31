Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,730 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $230,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 22.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,555,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,677,000 after purchasing an additional 207,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.69. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.