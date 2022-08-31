Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $275,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 48.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 54,371 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.1 %

ACGL stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,993. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

