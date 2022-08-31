Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,812,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,501,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

