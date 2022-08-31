Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,052 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,554,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,347,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,951,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $161.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

