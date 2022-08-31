Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.85 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

