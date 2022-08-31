Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.12 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.51. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

