Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $18,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,750,000 after buying an additional 575,715 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,812,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 149,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 140,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 118,587 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

AWI opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

