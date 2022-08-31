Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $21.03 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 84.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 365.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $655.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $671.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

