Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $22.98 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $22,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after acquiring an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 135,129 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 875.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 86,749 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,053,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

