Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $23.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,080 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,490,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.26.

