Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

