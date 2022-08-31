Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 42,832 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,832 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $21,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $188,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,060.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 277,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.4 %

ABC stock opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day moving average is $148.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

