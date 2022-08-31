Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,397 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $51.19.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

