Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 242,401 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after buying an additional 339,558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after buying an additional 290,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $215.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

