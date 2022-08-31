Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 266,134 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 596,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,134 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $22,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 669,540 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 18.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,406,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after buying an additional 368,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 669.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 255,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 300,237 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

