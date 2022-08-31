Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,915 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $21,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $453.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.62. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.