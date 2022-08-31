NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $4.31 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $451.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00021443 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00096704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00265015 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00026604 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000296 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,534,870 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.