Neoteric (NTRC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $534,335.19

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Neoteric has a market cap of $534,335.19 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neoteric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.
Neoteric Profile
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Buying and Selling Neoteric
Receive News & Updates for Neoteric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neoteric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.