Nervos Network Tops One Day Volume of $1.20 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $129.19 million and $1.20 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,556.37 or 0.07737558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00028768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00160920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00267614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00744876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00571430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

