NEST Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.67 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.51 million and $3.67 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021876 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

