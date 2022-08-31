Netvrk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.29 Million (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Netvrk has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $566,058.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netvrk has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.

About Netvrk

Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.

Buying and Selling Netvrk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netvrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netvrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

