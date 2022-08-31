NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Lowered to “Sell” at Alliance Global Partners

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NewAge Stock Up 74.2 %

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.54. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAge

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NewAge by 422.3% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,424,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NewAge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,301 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NewAge by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 350,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

