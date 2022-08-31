Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 1,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,114,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Further Reading

