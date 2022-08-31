News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,033,000 after acquiring an additional 142,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,630,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,192,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after acquiring an additional 101,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

