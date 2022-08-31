Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Newton (NEW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Newton has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $773,233.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00441858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015783 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.