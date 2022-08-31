NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 81,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,462,417 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.09.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 36.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after buying an additional 2,473,683 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 229.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,740,000 after buying an additional 2,182,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 125.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,533,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 1,965,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

