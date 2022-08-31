Nexo Achieves Market Capitalization of $597.50 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Nexo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $597.50 million and $83.96 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexo has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,038.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00082034 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.