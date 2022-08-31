NFT Art Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $401,020.00 (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. One NFT Art Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $401,020.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00431959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015361 BTC.

About NFT Art Finance

NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.

NFT Art Finance Coin Trading

