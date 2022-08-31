Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Reaches $0.0782 on Major Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $3,887.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

