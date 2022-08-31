Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $11.18 million and $86,755.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.52 or 0.07814007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00028155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00163237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00271817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00745513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.00576485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001078 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,300,280,887 coins and its circulating supply is 9,733,280,887 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.