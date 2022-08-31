NKN (NKN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.68 Million

NKN (NKN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, NKN has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0983 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $68.78 million and $3.68 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

