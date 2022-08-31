Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL) Insider Buys A$26,700.00 in Stock

Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL – Get Rating) insider Todd Ross purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$26,700.00 ($18,671.33).

Nordic Nickel Limited engages in discovering, developing, and supplying nickel sulphides for the battery minerals. Its flagship project is the Pulju project, which comprises of one granted exploration license (EL), seven EL applications, and one exploration reservation ground in Finland. The company was formerly known as Nordic Nickel Pty Ltd.

