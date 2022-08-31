Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.



