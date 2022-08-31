NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Director Sells $197,135.19 in Stock

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NOV Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

